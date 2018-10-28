TSPSC Group 2 Final Answer Keys Released, Check Here

The final answer keys are released on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Hyderabad has published the final answer keys of Group 2 services examinations of notification numbers 20/2015 and 17/2016 today. The decision to publish TSPSC Group 2 answer keys has come after a Hyderabad High Court direction. The final answer keys of the above mentioned notifications have been released on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

"The Final Keys of GROUP-II Services are prepared based on the orders passed by the Hon'ble High Court in para 100 i.e Conclusions (in the points 4 to 7) of the Judgment on W.P.No. 18834/2017, dt:12/10/2018," said a statement from the Commission.

"Whereby 19 questions are deleted from 600 questions in four papers and key is changed for 1 question. Further Hon'ble High Court has ordered that marks be added for deleted questions only to those candidates who attempted the particular questions," the TSPSC statement added.

These keys which are prepared as per the High Court orders will be available on Commission's website from October 28, 2018, said the statement.

The further recruitment process i.e preparation scores will be done based on these keys.

For further details candidates may visit tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 Final Answer Keys

Click on these link:

PAPER-I - PAPER CODE 201 - FINAL KEY - AS PER HIGH COURT ORDERS FOR GROUP-II SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO. 20/2015 and 17/2016.

PAPER-II - PAPER CODE 202 - FINAL KEY - AS PER HIGH COURT ORDERS FOR GROUP-II SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO. 20/2015 and 17/2016.

PAPER-III - PAPER CODE 203 - FINAL KEY - AS PER HIGH COURT ORDERS FOR GROUP-II SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO. 20/2015 and 17/2016.

PAPER-IV - PAPER CODE 204 - FINAL KEY - AS PER HIGH COURT ORDERS FOR GROUP-II SERVICES - NOTIFICATION NO. 20/2015 and 17/2016.

