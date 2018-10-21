TSPSC Group 4 Revised Answer Key Released, Check Here

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2018: Revised Keys Released @ Tspsc.gov.in, Check Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission or TSPSC, Hyderabad has released the TSPSC Group 4 services recruitment exam answer keys on the official website of the Commission. TSPSC has conducted written Examination for the recruitment for Group 4 employees on October 7, 2018. The TSPSC Group 4 answer keys were first hosted on TSPSC website on October 17, 2018, and were later withdrawn on the account of technical problem leading to mismatch of key for some questions of Paper-II. Now the commission has uploaded the correct TSPSC answer keys on Commission's website, tspsc.gov.in.

The objections on the TSPSC Group 4 answer keys will be accepted online on TSPSC website from October 23, 2018 to October 29, 2018.

Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.

Objections received beyond 29/10/2018 will not be considered at any cost.

For further details the candidates may visit www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2018: Check here

Click on the links given below to access TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2018:

PAPER-I - GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

PAPER-II-SECRETARIAL ABILITIES

TSPSC had earlier notified vide Commission's notification no.10/2018, Junior Assistants in Telangana State Roadtransport Corporation, notified vide commission's notification no.11/2018, Bill Collectors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation vide notification no.17/2018 and for various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited vide notification no.18/2018.

