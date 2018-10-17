TSPSC Releases Final Answer Key For VRO Exam, Withdraws Group 4 Key

TSPSC Answer Key 2018 For VRO, Group 4, Other Posts

TSPSC has released the answer key for Village Revenue Officer (VRO) recruitment. As per the notice released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) yesterday (October 16), the final answer key is available on the official website of the Commission. The OMR answer sheet of candidates are also available online and concerned candidates can download it using their TSPSC ID, hall ticket number and birth date. In addition to this, the Commission has also released the answer sheet for Group 4 exam. Answer sheets have also been released for bill collector and beverages corporation recruitment.

The answer keys for TSPSC exams are available on the official website tspsc.gov.in. 'No further objections will be entertained on Final keys,' reads the official statement from the Commission on VRO answer key notice.

In the VRO final answer key, the exam of which was held in September, a total of 20 answers have been deleted by the Commission on the basis of the objections submitted by the candidates on the preliminary answer key.

Meanwhile, TSPSC had also released the preliminary answer key for group 4 exam. However the Commission withdrew the keys citing, 'technical problem leading to mismatch of key for some questions.'

'It will be uploaded shortly,' says the Commission.

