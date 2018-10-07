TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key Expected On Tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC Answer Key 2018: Group 4 Key Expected On Tspsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

Telangana State Public Service Commission or TSPSC, Hyderabad has organised the Objective Type examination for the recruitment of TSPSC Group 4 today in various shifts in the morning and afternoon. TSPSC has held Group 4 recruitment examination to 1595 posts. As the Commission has completed the Group 4 examination process, the candidates may expect the answer keys of the examination anytime soon. TSPSC releases answer keys within a week after the completion of the recruitment exam. TSPSC answer key will be released on the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in.

The Group 4 recruitment is being done for Junior Steno, Typist and Junior Assistant in various departments of Telangana Government.

The objective type examination was held at various centers located at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, and Adilabad.

The final selection of these posts will be based on marks secured in the examination either online or omr based.

Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required.

The minimum qualifying marks for Selection are for OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs and STs 30%. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission.

Apart from the objective type test, a proficiency test in computers will be conducted for those Candidates picked up in the ratio of 1:2 duly following the Rule of Reservation after the Written Examination. The candidates are required to qualify in the proficiency test for the purpose of selection. It is only a Qualifying test and the marks secured by the candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection.

The TSPSC Group 4 examination was held trilingual i.e., the question paper was in English and Telugu or English and Urdu.

