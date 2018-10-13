TSPSC Group 4 OMR Answer Sheets Uploaded, Download Now

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key: OMR Answer Sheets Uploaded, Download Now From Tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has uploaded the OMR answer sheets of the group 4 examinations held on October 7, 2018. TSPSC OMR answer sheet for recruitment to the post of Group 4, JA in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and various posts in Beverages Corporation (General Recruitment) can be accessed from the official website of the Commission, tspsc.gov.in. The aspirants who have appeared for the OMR examinations of the notification numbers 10/2018, 11/2018, 17/2018 and 18/2018 may visit the website and check their OMR sheets now.

TSPSC is expected to release the Group 4 answer keys soon.

TSPSC OMR answer sheet: How to download

Follow these steps to download TSPSC group 4 OMR answer sheets:

Step One: Go to the official website of the Commission, tspsc.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the link "10/2018, 11/2018, 17/2018 and 18/2018 OMRs" given on the home page

Step Three: Enter your TSPSC ID, hall ticket number, birth date (in DD, MM, YYYY order) and text given there

Step Four: Click login

Step Five: From next page, download your TSPSC group 4 OMR answer sheet

