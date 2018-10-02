TSPSC Group 4 Exam Hall Tickets Released Online; Exam On October 7

TSPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets: Know How To Download

TSPSC Group 4 exam hall tickets have been released. The exam, as per the schedule given in official notification, will be held on October 7 in both the sessions. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets on the official website tspsc.gov.in. A total of 1521 had been notified by the Commission for recruitment. The written exam will be held at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Adilabad. Click here to download TSPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets

Download TSPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets: Important Points For Candidates

Admit cards have also been released for Junior Assistant (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation), various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited and Bill Collector (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) as well.

'Those candidates who qualify in the examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required. The minimum qualifying marks for Selection are for OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs and STs 30%. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission,' reads the notice.

Proficiency test in computers will be held for those candidates picked up in ration 1:2 based on the merit of written exam. For selection, candidates shall have to qualify the proficiency test.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam will assess the general knowledge and secretarial abilities of the candidates. The exam will consist of 300 questions in total. The question paper will be trilingual: English, Hindi and Urdu.

The Computer proficiency test will be of 30 minutes duration and will carry a total of 50 marks.

