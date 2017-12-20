TSPSC PGT Results 2017: Telugu, Urdu, English, Hindi Final Results Declared; Check Here Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has declared the final results of Post Graduate Teachers (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) in various residential educational institutions societies or Gurukul Schools.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TSPSC PGT Results 2017: Telugu, Urdu, English, Hindi Final Results Declared; Check Here New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has declared the final results of Post Graduate Teachers (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) in various residential educational institutions societies or Gurukul Schools. The TSPSC PGT Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi results have been declared on the basis of the Main Examination held on



After all these processes for Direct Recruitment (General) to the post of TSPSC PGTs in Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies, 363 candidates with the Hall Ticket Numbers given on the TSPSC website have been provisionally selected for appointment.



The candidates who are selected for the TSPSC PGT posts (Languages) and have been picked up for TGT Certificate Verification also are requested to relinquish their claim for TGT posts so that the Commission can select any other candidate according to Rules as per 6-A of TSPSC Rules of Procedure, said the results notification.



"The relinquishment form is provided with this Selection Notification vide web link which will be available from 21/12/2017 on website www.tspsc.gov.in If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or Commission of any candidate then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection," it added.



With this Notification of selection, the General Recruitment process notified vide Notification No.13/2017 for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies has been finally concluded.

TSPSC PGT (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) Final Results: Check Here







Check your TSPSC PGT results from the file given above.



Click here for more





Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has declared the final results of Post Graduate Teachers (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) in various residential educational institutions societies or Gurukul Schools. The TSPSC PGT Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi results have been declared on the basis of the Main Examination held on August 27, 2017 and August 28, 2017 and subsequent certificate verification process held later at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.After all these processes for Direct Recruitment (General) to the post of TSPSC PGTs in Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies, 363 candidates with the Hall Ticket Numbers given on the TSPSC website have been provisionally selected for appointment.The candidates who are selected for the TSPSC PGT posts (Languages) and have been picked up for TGT Certificate Verification also are requested to relinquish their claim for TGT posts so that the Commission can select any other candidate according to Rules as per 6-A of TSPSC Rules of Procedure, said the results notification."The relinquishment form is provided with this Selection Notification vide web link which will be available from 21/12/2017 on website www.tspsc.gov.in If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of omission or Commission of any candidate then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection," it added.With this Notification of selection, the General Recruitment process notified vide Notification No.13/2017 for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies has been finally concluded.Check your TSPSC PGT results from the file given above.Click here for more Jobs News