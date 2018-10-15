50.9% Qualify TSLPRB Constable Prelims Exam

TSLPRB Result 2018 Declared For Constable Exam

In the TSLPRB Constable prelims exam, 50.9% candidates have qualified and are eligible to appear for the next stage of selection process which includes physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET). Based on the exam conducted on September 30, TSLPRB had released provisional answer key on October 5. Objections were invited from the candidates and based on the challenges submitted, TSLPRB has released the final answer keys as well. Out of 478567 candidates who registered for the exam, 449650 candidates had appeared for it.

Candidates can check the TSLPRB result using their mobile number and password.

The highest pass percentage is seen in SC category where 69.14% candidates have qualified the exam. 49.36% women candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for the PMT/ PET.

The highest score is 75.5% out of total 200 marks and the lowest mark is 12. Highest scoring mark is 62; a total of 17916 candidates have obtained.

'The List of Candidates who Qualified to the next Stage of Examination (PMT / PET) and the List of Candidates who did not Qualify are now hosted on our Website which can be accessed by the Candidates by logging in with their respective Usernames,' reads the official notification released by TSLPRB.

