TSLPRB Constable Result Declared At Tslprb.in

TSLPRB Constable Result: Know How To Check

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board or TSLPRB has released the result for the preliminary written tests conducted on September 30, 2018 for the recruitment of constables. 'The List of Candidates who Qualified to the next Stage of Examination (PMT / PET) and the List of Candidates who did not Qualify are now hosted on our Website which can be accessed by the Candidates by logging in with their respective Usernames,' reads the official notification released by TSLPRB. Candidates can check the result using their mobile number and password.

Click to check TSLPRB Constable Result

Click to check TSLPRB Constable Final Answer Key

Go to the official website at tslprb.in

Click on Download PWT Result under SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent column

Enter mobile number

Enter password

TSLPRB Constable Result Highlight

A total of 4,49,650 candidates had appeared for the exam.

50.90% candidates have qualified the exam. A total of 228865 candidates can now appear for the second stage of selection process.

While 75.5% marks is the highest score, the least score is 6% (12 out of 200 marks).

The average score is 68 out of 200 marks.

'Considerably greater number of candidates have qualified in all the Preliminary Written Tests of 2018 conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board in comparison to the number of Candidates who qualified in the corresponding Tests conducted during the previous Recruitment of 2015-2016,' reads the official statement.

TSLPRB had conducted the exam at 966 centres in 40 cities and towns. The constable result has been declared considering the objections raised against the preliminary answer key.

