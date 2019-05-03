Telangana TSLPRB Releases Answer Key For Written Exam

TSLPRB Answer Key Released: Know How To Download

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key of the final written exam held in April. "Candidates may submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question of each Paper individually," reads the official notification. The last date for submission of application is May 6. The objection link will be active till 5 pm on the last day. Candidates shall have to upload supporting documents online in order to complete the objection submission process.

TSLPRB SCT/ Police Constable Civil

TSLPRB Police Constable IT&C

"It may please be noted that the Scanned Copies of respective OMR Sheets of the candidates of all the relevant papers will be hosted in the respective user accounts for the reference and record of the candidates at the time of publishing the final keys," the official notification added.

