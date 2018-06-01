Railways RPF Recruitment 2018: Online Registration Begins For 9739 Constable, SI Posts

Also Read: Admission Begins At India's First Rail And Transportation University
Salary package for these vacancies will fall under Level 3 of 7th CPC Pay matrix.
For the RPF recruitment, the computer based test (CBT) will be held in September-October 2018 in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujurati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.
Similar to the application fee norms of CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018, a certain amount of the fee will be refunded to the candidates who appear the exam. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 500 and it is Rs. 250 for SC/ ST candidates.
CommentsIndian Railways has not updated candidates about the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Group D post recruitment. For the posts, a total of 89409 vacancies have been notified. Close to 2.8 crore candidates have registered for the exam. However, as of now the RRBs have not given any information about the recruitment exam.
