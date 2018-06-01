Railways RPF Recruitment 2018: Online Registration Begins For 9739 Constable, SI Posts Online registration has begun for Indian Railways recruitment under Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT Indian Railways RPF Recruitment 2018: Online Registration Begins New Delhi: Online registration has begun for



Also Read: Admission Begins At India's First Rail And Transportation University



Salary package for these vacancies will fall under Level 3 of 7th CPC Pay matrix.



For the RPF recruitment, the computer based test (CBT) will be held in September-October 2018 in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujurati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.



Similar to the application fee norms of CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018, a certain amount of the fee will be refunded to the candidates who appear the exam. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 500 and it is Rs. 250 for SC/ ST candidates.



Indian Railways has not updated candidates about the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Group D post recruitment. For the posts, a total of 89409 vacancies have been notified. Close to 2.8 crore candidates have registered for the exam. However, as of now the RRBs have not given any information about the recruitment exam.



Click here for more Jobs News



Online registration has begun for Indian Railways recruitment under Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Online application process for 9739 posts, out of which 4216 are reserved for females, will continue till June 30, 2018. The registration details for these RPF and RPSF recruitment in Indian railways will be available on these links: http://constable.rpfonlinereg.org / and https://si.rpfonlinereg.org /. The recruitment is for Constable and Sub Inspector posts. While class 10 pass is an essential qualification for applying to Constable post, graduates in the age group of 20-25 years can apply for Sub Inspector post. The age limit for Constable post is 18-25 years. Those awaiting the final exam results of the prescribed educational qualification are not eligible to apply.Salary package for these vacancies will fall under Level 3 of 7th CPC Pay matrix.For the RPF recruitment, the computer based test (CBT) will be held in September-October 2018 in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujurati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.Similar to the application fee norms of CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018, a certain amount of the fee will be refunded to the candidates who appear the exam. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 500 and it is Rs. 250 for SC/ ST candidates. Indian Railways has not updated candidates about the Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Group D post recruitment. For the posts, a total of 89409 vacancies have been notified. Close to 2.8 crore candidates have registered for the exam. However, as of now the RRBs have not given any information about the recruitment exam. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter