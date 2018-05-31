Admission Begins At India's First Rail And Transportation University

NRTI aptitude test for selection to the three year full time residential courses will be held in July 2018. The exact dates will be notified later. Classes will begin on August 6, 2018.

Education | | Updated: May 31, 2018 13:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Admission Begins At India's First Rail And Transportation University

Rail And Transportation University Admission For B.B.A, B.Sc. Programs

New Delhi:  Admission has begun at India's first Rail and Transportation University known as National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) for 2018-2021 batch. The University established at Vadodara, Gujarat has sought applications for admission to B.B.A in Transportation Management and B.Sc. in Transportation Technology. Candidates with 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is June 30, 2018. Interested candidates can apply at nrti.in. 'Offered in collaboration with leading universities and organizations globally, students will learn from global faculty, practitioners, experts, and academicians. For the first time ever, Indian Railways will serve as an experiential laboratory, thereby enabling an application-oriented learning environment for all students,' reads the official website.
 

NRTI aptitude test for selection to the three year full time residential courses will be held in July 2018. The exact dates will be notified later. Classes will begin on August 6, 2018.

Comments
On December 20, 2017, Union Cabinet approved the Ministry of Railways' initiative to set up the first ever National Rail and Transport University (NRTU) in Vadodara to skill its human resources and build capability. This idea, according to a statement from the union government, will be a catalyst for transformation of rail and transport sector towards New India. The National Rail and Transportation University will be set up as a Deemed to Be University under de novo category as per the UGC [Institutions Deemed to be Universities] Regulations, 2016, said the statement, then.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

NRTIadmission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusBy Election ResultsLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................