Admission Begins At India's First Rail And Transportation University

Aiming to provide new opportunities and a brighter future for the youth of the nation, India's first Rail and Transportation University, in Vadodara, Gujarat is now accepting registrations for the 2018-2021 batch. For enrollment and more information, visit https://t.co/L4xmINrXwEpic.twitter.com/D0uYOwtimX— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 30, 2018
NRTI aptitude test for selection to the three year full time residential courses will be held in July 2018. The exact dates will be notified later. Classes will begin on August 6, 2018.
CommentsOn December 20, 2017, Union Cabinet approved the Ministry of Railways' initiative to set up the first ever National Rail and Transport University (NRTU) in Vadodara to skill its human resources and build capability. This idea, according to a statement from the union government, will be a catalyst for transformation of rail and transport sector towards New India. The National Rail and Transportation University will be set up as a Deemed to Be University under de novo category as per the UGC [Institutions Deemed to be Universities] Regulations, 2016, said the statement, then.
