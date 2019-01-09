RRB ALP 2nd CBT Details Today, Admit Card Next Week

RRB ALP 2nd CBT Exam City, Date: Know How To Check

Exam details for RRB ALP 2nd computer based test (CBT) will be announced today. The CBT will be held from January 21 to January 23. Today, RRBs will release the exam city, date, and shift timing. Candidates have to login to the respective RRB portals and check the exam details 11 am onwards. Candidates will need their registration number to be able to view their allotted exam date and city. Candidates belonging to SC, ST categories can download their travel pass today.

RRB ALP admit cards will be released next week. RRBs will release the admit cards of candidates, four days before the scheduled exam date.

Reports of RRB ALP exam date being postponed is false. Following the information shared by various portals, last week on the exam being postponed candidates were confused. Candidates are urged not to consider such information and follow the official website.

The mock test link for the exam will be activated on January 12. The mock test will help candidates understand the computer based test pattern so that it is convenient for them to appear for the paper on the exam day.

On the other hand, answer keys for RRB group D exam will be released on January 11. "The official answer key will be released on January 11,' said Angaraj Mohan, Executive Director, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to NDTV. " Candidates will be allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations," he further added. "The results can be expected by the last week of January," he had told earlier.

The RRB Group D answer keys will be released on the official websites of various regional RRBs.

