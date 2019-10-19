Railway Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment Exam Details

RRC MTS exam date to be announced after October 31

For the multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment in the commercial department of Northern Railway, railway recruitment cells (RRC) will announce the exam dates after October 31. "Candidate should be in readiness to appear for the written test at short notice after the last date for submission is over," the job notification released by RRC reads. Meanwhile registration process has concluded for the recruitment drive for which class 10th pass and ITI certified candidates are eligible.

RRC would fill up the 118 vacant MTS posts through written exam.

After the written exam, RRC would verify the documents of the qualified candidates.

Northern Railway Increases MTS Vacancy. Registration Ends Next Week

"Certificates in languages other than English or Hindi should be accompanied by a self-attested translation in English/ Hindi," reads the exam notice released by RRC.

MTS recruitment is the second mega recruitment drive conducted by the railway recruitment cell this year. The first one is for group D posts.

Till date, RRC has not released any update on the group D exam. The recruitment was announced in February and 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in June-September. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies in various group D posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.