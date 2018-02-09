RRB CEN 02/ 2018 Recruitment Notification Out; 62907 Vacancies As of now official websites of the RRBs are not carrying any such updates. Candidates are urged to wait for the official notification in this regard which, as per the reports, will be available at the official websites and in the coming edition of Employment News.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT RRB Recruitment 2018, CEN 02/ 2018; Railway Jobs New Delhi: Indian Railways has come up with another major recruitment drive; for 62907 vacancies for Group D posts: Track Maintainer grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Helpers in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Signal & Telecommunication departments, porter, etc. Candidates in the age group of 18-31 years who have cleared class 10th with (or without) ITI or NAC in the relevant trade are eligible to apply. As of now official websites of the RRBs are not carrying any such updates. Candidates are urged to wait for the official notification in this regard which, as per the reports, will be available at the official websites and the coming edition of Employment News.



As per the updates, Railways have advertised for the recruitment through notification number CEN 02/ 2018. On 3 February 2018, RRBs had released official notification CEN 01/ 2018 for more than 27000 Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts.



Online registration for the same has begun and will continue 5 March 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer based test (two stages), computer based aptitude test and document verification. 'The date, time and venue for all the activities viz First stage CBT, Second stage CBT, Computer Based AT and DV or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRBs and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.'



Online registration will, supposedly, begin tomorrow (10 February 2018) and the last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2018.



