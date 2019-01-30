Railway RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow

RRB JE Recruitment 2019 Ends On January 31

Online registration for Railway Junior Engineer recruitment will end tomorrow. However candidates can submit the application till February 7. Online payment option closes on February 5. The online application form is available at the official websites of the respective railway recruitment boards (RRBs). This is the biggest and first recruitment of the year. Graduates and Diploma candidates who wish to join Indian Railways can apply for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts.

A total of 13487 vacancies will be filled by the national transporter. As of now, selection process is underway for 1.3 lakh other posts--assistant loco pilot, technician and various group D posts-- in the railways.

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) will facilitate the selection process including the initial screening of applications. RRBs will accept the job applications at their portals.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and document verification. The computer based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages as well. However considering the errors in question paper translation in the recent railway exams, the boards have said that, 'in case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the Questions between English and the opted language, the content of English version shall prevail.'

