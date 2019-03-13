RRC Group D 2019 Registration: 10 Important Points To Know

RRB Group D 2019 recruitment application began yesterday; check important points

RRB Group D 2019: RRB Group D recruitment registration process for RRC/CEN 01/2019 began yesterday on the different RRB websites. There are a total of 1,03,679 vacancies available under this recruitment. Not all RRB websites are hosting the Group D/Level 1 recruitment application process, so candidates are advised to check the details carefully. Out of the 20 RRBs, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Jammu, RRB Malda, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram are NOT hosting the application link. There are other important points which an applicant should keep in mind while making their application for the RRC Group D recruitment.

RRB Group D/RRC Group D Recruitment: Important Points

1. Applicants should make sure to complete the RRB Group D/ RRC Group D application process a few days before the last date of application process to avoid last minute rush and server issues. The last date to apply online is April 12, 2019 till 11:59 pm.

2. The last date to pay application fee through online mode is April 23, 2019 till 11:59 pm.

3. The last date to pay RRB Group D 2019/ RRC Group D 2019 application fee through SBI challan or Post office challan (offline mode) is April 18, 2019 till 1:00 pm.

4. The last date to complete the application form after paying application fee is April 26, 2019 till 11:59 pm.

5. Applicants must remember that the only way to apply for this massive recruitment is through website only. No paper application form is being sold by Indian Railway.

6. The computer-based exam is can be held in September/October this year. Exam dates will be released later and again applicants should consult only the official website and not be misled by unauthorized sources.

7. While filling the application form, candidates should enter their Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth as recorded in the SSLC/ Matriculation certificate only. However, candidates with ITI /NAC qualification alone can enter these details as per the ITI/NAC certificate.

8. Minorities include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Zoroastrians (Parsis) subject to revision/deletion/inclusion, if any, received till the closing date for online registration. Candidates belonging to minority communities availing waiver of examination fee will be required to furnish, at the time of document verification "Minority Community Declaration" affidavit on non judicial stamp paper that they belong to any of the above minority communities, failing which their candidature will be rejected.

9. Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates are those whose annual family income is less than Rs. 50,000. Such candidates should have valid income certificate on the date of closing of online registration of applications in the prescribed format or on the letter head of the issuing authority to this effect before filling the application and submit the same at the time of document verification, failing which their candidature will be rejected. Candidates having BPL Card and Izzat MST are also eligible for fee concession under EBC. The EBC candidates seeking fee concession should fill in the relevant Certificate/Card Number, issue date, issuing authority, place of issue and state in the online application.

10. Candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and whose family gross annual income is below Rs. 8,00,000 are to be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation for EWS.

