RRC Group D Recruitment 2019: Direct Links To Apply

RRC group D recruitment begins. Candidates can apply on or before April 12.

Jobs | | Updated: March 12, 2019 17:39 IST
New Delhi: 

The RRC group D recruitment has begun. Candidates can register for the group D recruitment till April 12. "Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep them active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRBs/ RRCS shall send all recruitment related communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over," said the RRC in an official notification.

 A total of 1,03,769 vacancies have been announced by the railways.

