Railway Recruitment Cell Invites Applications For 4,096 Apprentice Positions

Railway Recruitment Cell Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced the opening of applications for 4,096 apprentice positions across different divisions, units, and workshops in the Northern Railway zone. The application process commenced today and will remain open until September 16, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply through the official RRC website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

The candidate should have completed these qualifications before the date of this notification.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between 15 and 24 years of age as of September 16.

Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for Persons with Disabilities (PwBD).

Reservation Details:

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): If the required number of candidates from SC or ST are not available, positions will be filled by candidates from the other reserved category or the unreserved category if necessary.

Other Backward Classes (OBC): Seats remaining unfilled by OBC candidates will be filled by candidates from the unreserved category.

Ex-Servicemen and Their Families: Special provisions are made for the children of those who died or disabled ex-servicemen, children of ex-servicemen, children of serving jawans and officers, and ex-servicemen themselves.

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD): PwBD candidates must present a disability certificate from a competent authority. Their disability must be suitable for the trade applied for, as per the applicable Apprentice Rules.

Application Fee:

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 is to be paid online as part of the application process.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the merit of the percentage marks obtained in the matriculation/SSC/10th class and ITI examination. No written test or viva will be conducted. In the case of tie-in marks, preference will be given to the older candidate and, if dates of birth are the same, the candidate who passed the matriculation exam earlier will be preferred.

Railway Recruitment Cell Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply