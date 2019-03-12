Railway RRC Group D Registration Begins At 5 pm Today

RRC Group D registration link will be activated at 5 pm today.

Online registration for the last of the four big jobs announced by the Indian Railways will begin today at 5 pm. In fact, this is the last of the eight active railway recruitment since 2018. Though registration links have been generated by the respective railway recruitment cells (RRC), they are not active yet. So far, there has been no update on delaying the recruitment therefore candidates can expect the registration to begin on time. Initially it was supposed to begin at 10 am today, however recent update says the link will be active by 5 pm.

"RRC group D" recruitment is the search term over internet. For railway aspirants this has been a strong search term as RRCs have been currently assigned to conduct the physical efficiency test of group D posts advertised last year.

While 62,907 group D posts were advertised last year, 1 lakh vacancies have been notified for the group D posts this year.

In 2018-2019, the railways announced close to 3 lakh jobs. While selection process is underway for those advertised in 2018, the application process has already started for those notified this year (except the RRC group D posts which will begin today). Due to large number of applicants, the railway recruitment boards (RRB) are taking months together to complete each selection phase. The recruitment boards are conducting 5 out of 8 current recruitment of the railways.

