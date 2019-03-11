Railway Group D Physical Efficiency Test Dates, Admit Card Links

RRB Group D PET Dates, RRC Admit Card Update

Physical efficiency test (PET) for railway group D recruitment will be conducted by the railway recruitment cells. The RRCs, will conduct the exam on different dates in various shifts. "Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET. The PET is likely to start during the 3rd/4th week of March 2019," the RRB Group D result statement had said on March 4. RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.

RRC Group D PET Date, Admit Card Details

RRC NCR Allahabad: March 25 onwards

RRC, Western Railway: Not notified yet

RRC, South Western Railway: Not notified yet

RRC, Central Railway: March 27 onwards

RRC, East Central Railway: March 26 to April 3

RRC, Eastern Railway: Not notified yet

RRC, Northern Railway: March 15 onwards, Admit Card

RRC, North Central Railway: March 25 onwards

RRC, North Eastern Railway: Not notified yet

RRC, North East Frontier Railway: Not notified yet

RRC, Southern Railway: March 22

The RRC group D PET admit card will be released on the respective websites. Candidates have to login using their RRB group D registration details for the exam.

