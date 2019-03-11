Railway Group D Physical Efficiency Test Dates, Admit Card Links

The RRC group D PET admit card will be released on the respective websites. Candidates have to login using their RRB group D registration details for the exam.

Jobs | | Updated: March 11, 2019 13:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Railway Group D Physical Efficiency Test Dates, Admit Card Links

RRB Group D PET Dates, RRC Admit Card Update


New Delhi: 

Physical efficiency test (PET) for railway group D recruitment will be conducted by the railway recruitment cells. The RRCs, will conduct the exam on different dates in various shifts. "Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET. The PET is likely to start during the 3rd/4th week of March 2019," the RRB Group D result statement had said on March 4. RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.

 

RRC Group D PET Date, Admit Card Details

 

  • RRC NCR Allahabad: March 25 onwards
  • RRC, Western Railway: Not notified yet
  • RRC, South Western Railway: Not notified yet
  • RRC, Central Railway: March 27 onwards
  • RRC, East Central Railway: March 26 to April 3
  • RRC, Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
  • RRC, Northern Railway: March 15 onwards, Admit Card
  • RRC, North Central Railway: March 25 onwards
  • RRC, North Eastern Railway: Not notified yet
  • RRC, North East Frontier Railway: Not notified yet
  • RRC, Southern Railway: March 22

 

RRB Group D Answer Key, Score Card Released; Download Here

The RRC group D PET admit card will be released on the respective websites. Candidates have to login using their RRB group D registration details for the exam.

    Click here for more Jobs News

    NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

    Trending

    RRBRRCrailway recruitment cell

    ................................ Advertisement ................................

    ................................ Advertisement ................................

    Quick Links
    Election DatesAssembly ElectionsEthiopia Plane CrashNirmala SitharamanSharad PawarMelania TrumpAkash AmbaniElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShikha GargRedmi Note 7Voter List

    ................................ Advertisement ................................