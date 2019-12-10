10 Months On, More Than 2.4 Crore Railway Job Aspirants Await Exam Dates

RRB NTPC and RRC Group C recruitment notifications were released in March and February respectively.

The wait for an exam date of more than 2.4 crore applicants of Indian Railway jobs still going on endlessly several months after they applied for two of the major recruitment (RRC Group D and RRB NTPC) announced early this year by the national carrier. When contacted about the exam date, an official from the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the hiring arm of Indian Railways, said (or repeated) the date will be released on the official portals of the Boards and that is "in process".

More than 2.4 crore candidates had applied for both RRC Group D and RRB NTPC recruitment announced for more than 1.35 lakh posts in various departments of the Indian Railways, one of the largest employer in the world.

1.26 crore applications were submitted for more than 35,000 NTPC vacancies while more than 1.15 crore applications have been received for more than 1 lakh NTPC posts.

The delay in the finalisation of RRD NTPC and RRC Group D exam dates has been attributed to the efforts of the national transporter in deciding an exam conducting body.

"We are finalising the exam conducting agency now. It is in process. Once the dates are ready, we will release it through the official portals of Railway Recruitment Boards," the official said.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019 notification was released in March this year.

Among the total 7 RRB and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC, another recruitment arm of Indian Railways) recruitment announced in last two years, the biggest recruitment was announced for 1,03,769 RRC Group D post, which was notified in 2019.

This recruitment saw 1,15,67,248 applications.

A total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment.

The initial notification from RRBs had mentioned from June to September as the tentative time for conducting RRB NTPC examination

According to an official notification from the RRC, the Computer Based Test or CBT for various Group D (also known as Level 1) Assistants and Track Maintainer posts was tentatively scheduled for September and October months.

RRC Group D recruitment was notified in March while the NTPC recruitment notification came in February this year.

Read also:

Railways Does Not Recruit Employees Through Outsourcing Mode: Ministry

Southern Railway Announces Apprentice Recruitment. 3,586 Vacancies

Common Eligibility Test (CET): Centre Proposes One Agency For Public Sector Jobs Through Single Exam

Complete Transparency In Recruitment Of People With Disabilities: Railway Ministry

Job Aspirants Stage Protest In Delhi

Click here for more Jobs News