'It's In The Process': Railways On RRB NTPC, RRC Group D Exam Dates' Announcement

RRB Group D, NTPC Exam Dates Update: "It's in the process", says in an Indian Railways official

An official from the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official hiring arm of country's largest public sector employer, Indian Railways, said the decision on the dates of some of the most awaited recruitment exams is in the process and the Boards will announce the same at the earliest. The RRB NTPC first stage Computer-Based Test or CBT was tentatively scheduled between June and September and the Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC Group D exam was scheduled for September and October months. More than 2 crore candidates are awaiting the exam dates for both the exams announced for more than 1.35 lakh posts in one of the largest employer in the world.

About 1 crore applications were submitted for more than 35,000 NTPC vacancies.

Reports suggest that more than 1 crore applications have been received for more than 1 lakh NTPC posts.

"It is in the process. We will come out with a date for the exams at the earliest," an RRB official told NDTV.

"We are in the job now. Various departments and officers are now engaged in finalizing the dates and other details of the exams. We cannot predict a possible date for the exams now," the official told NDTV when asked about the tentative plans for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D exam dates.

The delay in the finalisation of RRB NTPC and RRC Group D exam dates as been attributed to the efforts of the national transporter in deciding an exam conducting body.

Indian Railways which annouced more than 1.35 lakh vacancies for RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment is one of the largest employer in the world.

The RRB official has also confirmed that the Boards have not yet made a decision on that part too.

"The decision has not been made yet on the agency," the official told NDTV.

Given the process followed in past few recruitment processes, the RRBs, which will conduct the selection process for NTPC posts and will also oversee the initial selection stage for RRC Group D recruitment will release the particulars on their official portals.

The details will be announced on the offiicial portals of RRBs like RRB Ahmadabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bangalore, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways announced last week that it has successfully conducted, what can be called -- according to an official statement -- as one of the world's largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage.

For the total of 1.27 lakh vacancies announced for RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment in 2018, the RRB, one of the official hiring arms of the Railways, has furnished panels of about 70,500 posts to the largest employer in the country.

According to a Ministry statement, the rest of the panels are under process due to medical appeal cases for both RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment and the Zonal Railway will soon be advised about the rest of the panels.

