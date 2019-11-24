No Update On RRB NTPC Exam Leaves Candidates Vexed

This is the second biggest recruitment drive of the railways, in terms of candidate response, since 2018

More than 8 months have passed since candidates applied for the RRB NTPC jobs, however there has been no development in the selection process till date. Candidates have not received a confirmation regarding their candidature for the recruitment, which is usually a norm followed in the railway recruitment.

Usually railway recruitment boards (RRB), official recruiting agency of the Indian Railways, ask candidates to modify their photographs or signatures after screening the job applications. RRB NTPC candidates haven't received any update on their application forms, as well.

Railways' Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts have received more than 1 crore applications against the vacancies notified in February this year.

The recruitment was notified by the RRBs and was supposed to be managed and concluded by them. However in September, 7 months after the NTPC notification, the RRBs announced their decision for hiring an external agency for conducting the exam.

Though the official notification released by the RRBs did not say anything about transferring the onus of the NTPC exams to external agencies, railway officials confirmed it to NDTV that NTPC exam dates would be announced after the boards have finalized an exam conducting body.

After this news, on October 14, the RRBs released a notification saying the NTPC exam which was tentatively scheduled between June and September has been postponed, without giving any reason for the delay.

The last update on RRB NTPC exam, for which a total of 1,26,30,885 candidates are waiting, came on October 14.

This is the second biggest recruitment drive of the railways, in terms of candidate response, since 2018; the first one was for the group D recruitment (CEN 02/ 2018) notified in February last year.

In CEN 02/ 2018, the exam dates were announced in August, 6 months after the application process and the exams were held in September in 152 shifts at 405 centres.

