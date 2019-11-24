South Central Railway To Recruit 4,103 Apprentices. Merit Based Selection

There will be no written test or interview for selecting candidates.

South Central Railway has invited applications from class 10 pass candidates for engagement as apprentices. A total of 4,103 vacancies will be filled in various apprentice trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder. The last date for submission of application is December 8.

"The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. And also possess ITI Certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognised by NCVT/SCVT," reads the job notice.

Applicants must be between 15-24 years of age as on December 8. Details on age relaxation rules can be checked from the official notification.

Candidates must deposit Rs 100 application fee through net banking, ATM cum debit card, credit card or SBI UPI. "No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST candidates/Female candidates of all communities/PWBD candidates," the notice reads.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

There will be no written test or interview for selecting candidates.

