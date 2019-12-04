Southern Railway Announces Apprentice Recruitment. 3,586 Vacancies

Southern Railway recruitment: The last date to apply is December 31.

Southern Railway has invited application from class 10th and ITI qualified candidates for recruitment as apprentices. A total of 3,586 vacancies have been announced by the railways, application process of which has already begun. Interested candidates can apply latest by December 31. "Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the designated trades at various Divisions/ Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Southern Railway i.e. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep , Andaman & Nicobar will be eligible to apply," reads the job notice released by Southern Railway.

Applicants must be between 15-22/24 years of age. Details on age relaxation rules can be checked from the official notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. For freshers, the mark obtained in the class 10th exam will be considered for the merit list. There will be no written test or interview for selecting candidates.

Meanwhile, for another phase of apprentice recruitment in Southern Railway application process is underway. A total of 4,103 vacancies will be filled in various apprentice trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder. The last date for submission of application is December 8.

