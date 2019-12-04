Railways Does Not Recruit Employees Through Outsourcing Mode: Ministry

Railway does not appoint or recruit employees through outsourcing mode, the Railways minister said.

Railway does not appoint or recruit employees through outsourcing mode, the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal told the Parliament today. In view of exigencies of services requiring specialized work, the minister also said, there are certain activities where Railways directly engage persons on contract basis, such as, Contract Medical Practitioners, Teachers, paramedical staff etc.

"Employees are recruited by Railway Recruitment Boards etc," the minister said.

"In view of exigencies of services requiring specialized work, there are certain activities where Railways directly engage persons on contract basis, such as, Contract Medical Practitioners, Teachers, paramedical staff etc. To meet the shortage of doctors on Indian Railways, Contract Medical Practitioners (CMPs) are engaged against clear vacancies as a stop-gap arrangement till regularly selected candidates join through UPSC," he said.

The minister, in a statement is laid on the table of the House said the total sanctioned strength in the national carrier is 15,24,127 and out which 12,17,900 posts have filled as of April 1, 2019 and 3,06,227 are lying vacant.

The minister has also informed the Lower House that seven employment notifications for 2,83,674 vacancies to be filled from open market were issued in 2018 and 2019 out of which three were in 2018 (including RRB Group C for 77,909 posts and RRB Group D for 63,202 posts) and four in 2019 (including RRB Group C for 38,794 posts and RRC Group D: 1,03,769).

"Examination process on the three Centralized Employment notifications of 2018, has been completed. Panels for 74,507 posts have been declared so far, out of which 21,222 are Group 'C' and 53,285 for Level 1 vacancies. Balance panels will be declared by January 2020," he said.

"Examination process of one Centralized Employment Notification issued in 2019 for certain Group 'C' posts has been completed and panel given for 1519 posts. Further, for remaining 36,871 vacancies in Group 'C', recruitment is under process and Panels for these are likely to be supplied by the year 2020," Mr Goyal said.

"For 1,03,769 for Level -1 vacancies notified in 2019, around 1.15 Crores applications have been received," he added.

