RRB Paramedical Fee Refund Process Initiates Tomorrow; Check Details

RRB Paramedical fee refund process will begin tomorrow

Indian Railway will begin application fee refund process for candidates who attended the CBT for paramedical category posts from tomorrow. The fee refund process is being initiated only for those candidates who had paid their application fee via post office or PayTm.

The link to furnish bank account details for such candidates will be activated on the regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites tomorrow and will be available till February 28, 2020.

Candidates must note that fee will be refunded only to those candidates who appeared for the CBT. Those applying for the refund should provide correct bank account details including account holder's name, account number and IFSC code.

The application fee for all such candidates who made the payment online through banks, Credit Card, Debit Card, and UPI has already been refunded.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Economically backward class, the entire amount submitted by them, i.e. INR 250, will be refunded. In case of candidates belonging to all other categories, INR 400 out of INR 500 submitted by them will be refunded to their bank account.

Indian Railway decided to refund the application fee to candidates who appear in first CBT, after it faced ire of candidates in 2018 for arbitrarily increasing the application fee.

Indian Railway had announced 1937 paramedical vacancies for which it has completed the selection process.

