Paytm Users Need To Provide Bank Details For RRB Exam Fee Refund

The last date for giving bank account details is February 28.

Candidates who have paid the fee for railway exams through Paytm have to give their bank details to get refund. Also those candidates who had remitted the fee to the railways through Post Office have to give their bank details for refund.

Link To Provide Bank Account Details

The railway recruitment boards or the RRBs, the recruitment agency of the Indian railways, refund the total or a part of the application fee to candidates who appear for the exam. This has been in practice since 2018 and was started to increase participation in railway exams.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories get a complete refund and those belonging to non-reserved categories get a partial refund.

On February 21, RRBs have asked for bank details of all those candidates who had applied for the paramedical category posts and had deposited their fees through Post Office and Paytm.

"Candidates who paid exam fee through banks, credit card, debit card and UPI have been refunded to the same account through which they made the payment or to the bank account details furnished in the online application," said the RRBs through a common notification.

"To facilitate the refund of the exam fee to those candidates who made the payment through Post Officer and Paytm a link is being provided on the websites of RRBs from February 22 to February 28 to furnish bank account details," the notification reads.

Such candidates have to give details like account holder name, account number and IFSC code.

Click here for more Jobs News