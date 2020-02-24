RRB NTPC Recruitment: 4 Days To Complete A Year, Here's The Status

Close to 1.3 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment.

On February 28, one of the biggest recruitment drives announced by the Indian Railways will complete a year. And even after a year it remains there from where it had started. There is no progress in the recruitment so far. Close to 1.3 crore candidates have applied for the recruitment for railway non-technical popular category posts, otherwise known as the NTPC posts. The exam will be conducted by the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs. Hence the exam is referred to as RRB NTPC.

The delay, which was told by railway officials to NDTV, is subject to the finalization of an exam conducting agency. The last update, regarding an exam agency, was announced by the RRBs in September 2019.

The RRBs want an external agency to undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilisation of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data for railway exams.

RRB NTPC is one of the two major job announcements and a part of the two-phase recruitment announced last year by the railway ministry.

Another big recruitment that was announced along with the NTPC posts is RRB group D recruitment. A total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered for the RRC Group D recruitment.

The second phase RRB recruitment is scheduled to be released in May-June 2020 and get completed by July-August 2021, as per the announcement made last year.

The Railway NTPC includes Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts.

