RRB Group D Admit Card To Be Available September 13 Onwards

RRB Group D Admit Card Date Announced

For Group D exam, Indian Railways has announced the date sheet and the admit card release date. In the evening, today, RRBs announced the final schedule for Group D exam. As per the latest update, RRBs will begin the exam on September 17. Similar to the pattern followed in Group C exam, RRBs will release the Group D admit card four days before the exam date. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official websites of RRBs. Click here for RRB Group D admit card official download links

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Other Updates

Mock test link will be activated from September 10, a day after candidates receive their exam details. Registered candidates will be intimated about their exam venue, shift/ session and exam date on September 9; details can be found online by logging to the registration portal.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories can download the train travel authority on September 10.

'Candidates should read the instructions on the e-call letter carefully and follow them scrupulously. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to cancellation of their candidature,' reads the official job notification.

Admit cards must be carried to the exam hall along with valid photo ID like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of eAadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. Employee, School / College / University Photo ID card.

