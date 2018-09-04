Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2018: Panchayat Secretary Online Application Starts @ Tspri.cgg.gov.in For 9,355 Posts

Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2018: Panchayat Secretary Online Application Starts

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department or TSPRI has started the online registration for the recruitment of 9,355 posts of Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the state on its official website. Applications can be filled online in the proforma application available on the website https://tspri.cgg.gov.in. The applications are invited from the eligible candidates till September 12, 2018 for recruitment to the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. September 11, 2018 is the last date for payment of fee.

Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2018: How To Apply For Panchayat Secretary Jobs

Here are the steps to fill online application form for the posts Junior Panchayat Secretary of Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department:

Step 1. One time Registration with mobile and email @ tspri.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Change Password From Date of birth to your choice

Step 3. Fee Payment

Step 4 . Fill and submit Application Form

The candidates will be directed to a new page -- https://www.tsprrecruitment.in/ -- while you enter the page, tspri.cgg.gov.in.

Total number of Vacancies are 9355.

District wise details of vacancies, eligibility, scheme of examination, fee details, reservations, general conditions etc. are available on https://tspri.cgg.gov.in.