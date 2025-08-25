Telangana Aims for $1 Trillion Economy With Focus On Healthcare, Innovation

Telangana is shifting its focus from being a mere manufacturing base to a global hub for innovation in the life sciences sector, a move highlighted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the APAC BioDesign Innovation Summit 2025.

The summit, hosted by AIG Hospitals in collaboration with the AI & MedTech (AIM) Foundation, underscored the state's ambition to lead in creating indigenous healthcare solutions.

Revanth Reddy assured full government support for medical product innovation, positioning Telangana as a proactive partner in BioDesign-led research and development. He announced that innovators and researchers would be granted access to the state's historical medical data, with strict data privacy protocols.

Reddy praised Hyderabad's unique combination of world-class academic institutions, a skilled workforce, and strong industry partnerships, which he believes are essential for developing solutions to India's healthcare challenges. He commended AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr. Nageshwar Reddy for pioneering the BioDesign methodology, which focuses on identifying unmet clinical needs and validating solutions before large-scale manufacturing.

The Chief Minister stressed that indigenous innovation is critical to solving problems for the nation's own people, stating, "The time has come to channel our intelligence for the well-being of our own people".

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's bold economic vision, aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He pointed to the state's existing leadership in the life sciences, citing the Sultanpur Medical Devices Park as India's largest dedicated facility in the sector. The park is home to over 60 global and domestic companies, benefiting from cutting-edge infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing. Reddy praised the contributions of local startups, MSMEs, and enterprises for fostering a vibrant ecosystem that makes Hyderabad a premier global destination for healthcare innovation.

A highlight of the summit was the official unveiling of "Innovations for Bharat: The BioDesign Blueprint" by the chief minister. The blueprint outlines actionable steps for the next five years, including new fellowship programs, innovation hubs, regulatory support, and SME-led manufacturing. The Chief Minister explained that the blueprint is designed to empower India's economy by generating new jobs and creating export-ready products.

"By nurturing an indigenous ecosystem, we can generate new jobs, create export-ready products, and strengthen our small and medium enterprises," he said, adding that the blueprint is a vital step toward positioning India as a global leader in affordable healthcare innovation.

The summit, which brought together global leaders and delegates from institutions like Stanford, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, also featured discussions on the role of academia and policy in translating innovations into patient impact. These sessions highlighted the urgent need to reduce India's 70% import dependency on high-end medical equipment and capitalize on the projected USD 50 billion MedTech market opportunity by 2030.

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, reflected on the institution's history of innovation, stating, "From pioneering procedures to developing indigenous devices, we have always believed that healthcare solutions must be designed for our people, in our settings."

Dr. Rakesh Kalapala, Director of the Centre for AI & Innovation at AIG Hospitals and President of the AIM Foundation, emphasized the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration, noting that the summit served as proof that bringing together clinicians, engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders makes the journey from lab to lives faster and more impactful.

