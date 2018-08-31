TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Notification For 9,355 Posts Released @ Tspri.cgg.gov.in, Registration From September 3

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Notification For 9,355 Posts Released @ Tspri.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department or TSPRI has released the official notification for the recruitment of 9,355 posts of Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the state. Applications are invited online in the proforma application available on the website https://tspri.cgg.gov.in from the eligible candidates starting from September 3, 2018 to September 12, 2018 for recruitment to the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary. September 11, 2018 is the last date for payment of fee.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification

For the recruitment of Junior Panchayat Secretary, a candidate must have passed the Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission as on 31.8.2018 and must possess working knowledge of computers.

The age limit for the TSPRI panchayat secretary recruitment will be Minimum '18' years and Maximum '39' years of age as on the 31-08-2018 i.e., as on date of notification

The Junior Panchayat Secretary shall discharge the duties and perform the responsibilities assigned to the Panchayat Secretary under Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 (Act.No.5 of 2018) and any other Duties and responsibilities entrusted by the Government, Commissioner, PR&RE and District Collector from time to time.

