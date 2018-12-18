Telangana Panchayat Secretary Result Released @ Tspri.cgg.gov.in, Check Now

Telangana Panchayat Secretary result released on tsprrecruitment.in and tspri.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department or TSPRI has released the written exam results on the official website. TSPRI Telangana Panchayat Secretary result has been released on the official websites tsprrecruitment.in and tspri.cgg.gov.in. The written results have been released after the Telangana government announced last week that the recruitment process of 9,355 Panchayat secretaries announced in last September has been completed and the appointment orders will be issued soon.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary result can be accessed using hall ticket or registration number and date of birth.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary result: How to check

The TSPRI conducted the recruitment exams on October 10 in two sessions.

Follow these steps to check your TSPRI Panchayat Secretary result:

Step One: Visit the official website, tsprrecruitment.in

Step Two: Click on the "Written Examination Results" given on the homepage

Step Three: On next page, hall ticket or registration number and date of birth

Step Four: Click "Download"

Step Five: Download your result

On tspri.cgg.gov.in, there will be link directing to tsprrecruitment.in, from there, follow the steps from "Two" given above.

The applicants may download the question paper booklet sets and final keys now.

Applications were invited online in a proforma application through the website tspri.cgg.gov.in from September 3, 2018 to September 15, 2018.

The preliminary preliminary answer keys of the exams was released on the official examination website of the recruitment process in October third week.

TSPRI answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 was published on the official website tsprrecruitment.in.

The candidates, who had appeared for the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary exam given chance to raise their objections on the preliminary answer keys till October 29, 2018.

