Panchayat Secretary Recruitment Process Completed: Telangana Government

The TSPRI conducted the panchayat secretary recruitment exams on October 10 in two sessions.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the recruitment process of 9,355 Panchayat secretaries has been completed and the appointment orders will be issued soon. The appointments, the first of its kind recruitment process after creation of the new zonal system in Telangana State, are part of filling positions for each of the 12,751 Gram Panchayats and the new appointees will be responsible for implementing several programmes in Panchayats or villages, Telangana Today reported.

The statement has also said the chief minister has signed the file pertaining to issuing instructions to district collectors to issue appointment orders.

The recruitment process of 9,355 village secretaries has been completed, and the chief minister has signed the file pertaining to issuing instructions to district collectors to issue appointment orders

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department or TSPRI had in September this year released an official notification for the recruitment of 9,355 posts of Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the state.

Applications were invited online in a proforma application through the website tspri.cgg.gov.in from September 3, 2018 to September 15, 2018.

The preliminary preliminary answer keys of the exams was released on the official examination website of the recruitment process in October third week.

TSPRI answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 was published on the official website tsprrecruitment.in.

The candidates, who had appeared for the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary exam given chance to raise their objections on the preliminary answer keys till October 29, 2018.

(For more updates on this recruitment the candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department. NDTV checked the official websites regarding the final recruitment results, however, the last update we found is about the answer key release.)

(With PTI Inputs)

