TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Answer Key Released, Check Here

Telangana Panchayat Secretary preliminary exam answer key has been released on the official examination website of the recruitment process. TSPRI answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 can be accessed from the official website tspri.cgg.gov.in or from the direct website tsprrecruitment.in. The candidates, who have appeared for the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary exam may raise their objections on the preliminary answer keys till October 29, 2018. Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department or TSPRI had earlier announced the recruitment process of 9,355 posts of Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the state.

The exams were held on October 10 in two sessions.

"The candidates have to upload the OBJECTIONS, if any, with respect to the Master Question Paper only through the candidate's log-in, on or before 20-10-2018 by 5:00 PM," said the notification posted on the official recruitment website of TSPRI.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Answer Key 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your Panchayat Secretary answer key:

Step One: Go to the official website of TSPRI, tspri.cgg.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the link "By clicking the above link you will leave Grama Jyothi website(tspri.cgg.gov.in) and will be redirected to "tsprrecruitment.in" Maintained by Panchayat Raj Department"

Step Three: On next page, click on the answer key links given there

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Answer Key 2018: Direct links

Access the Pachayat Secretary answer keys here:

Preliminary key for MASTER QUESTION PAPER Paper - I (PRP1)

Preliminary key for MASTER QUESTION PAPER Paper - II (PRP2)

