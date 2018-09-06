Nagaland Civil Services Prelims Exam in November

Nagaland NCS, NPS Exam 2018 Notification Out

Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for NCS 2018 on November 10, 2018. For the Nagaland Civil Services exam 2018, online registration will begin on September 10, 2018. This year the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment, against 62 posts. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in any discipline, including Divinity, can apply for the exam. those who are awaiting the final result can also apply for the exam. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-30 years.

NPSC will release admit cards for the exam from November 1 onwards.

Applications can be submitted on the official State portal at Nagaland.gov.in.

Last year, the application process was completed by the first week of September.

On the other hand, in the recommendation list of Civil Services 2017, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has added 66 more candidates. As many as 990 candidates were recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others, against 1,058 vacancies. The commission was maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

