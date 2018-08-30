UPSC Recommends 66 More Candidates To Civil Services

The Union Public Service Commission has recommended 66 more candidates, who were in the reserved list, to different civil services, an official statement said today. The result of the 2017 civil services examination was declared on April 27.

As many as 990 candidates were recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others, against 1,058 vacancies.

The commission was maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

It has now recommended 66 candidates, who include 48 General, 16 OBC, one SC and one ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the civil services examination, 2017, the statement issued by the UPSC stated.

A list of these 66 candidates is also available on UPSC's website http//www.upsc.gov.in.

