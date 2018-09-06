Job Announced By Vizag Steel For Junior Trainee Post

Vizag Steel Calls Applications For Junior Trainee Post; Apply Before September 25

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Vishakhapatnam or the Vizag Steel has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 664 Junior Trainee posts. Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy and Instrumentation and in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 30 years for OBC (non creamy layer) and 32 years for SC/ ST category. 'Question Papers will be set separately for Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy & Instrumentation branches. Depending on the candidate's trade/ branch, he / she has to appear for the Online test in respective branches,' reads the job notification.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website vizagsteel.com on or before September 25.

The online test pattern will consist of questions from general aptitude and technical subject. The question paper will be in English and Telugu except the questions of knowledge in English. The exam will be held at Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kakinada, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram.

Candidates should note that those who have attended the online test held from May 9 to May 14 need not apply for the posts. 'They will be provided Admit Card for attending Online test with previous registration credentials. The list of such attended candidates is available in RINL website,' says the recruiting body.

Candidates selected for the post will be required to undergo training for a period of twenty four (24) months. During training period, candidates with ITI qualification have to undergo one year Skill Development Course with certification from National Skill Development Corporation, which may be extended for cases where progress during training is found not satisfactory.

