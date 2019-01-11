UPSC Notifies Medical Officer Recruitment Under Department Of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi

Candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in on or before January 31.

Jobs | | Updated: January 11, 2019 19:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Notifies Medical Officer Recruitment Under Department Of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Medical Officers, Other Posts


New Delhi: 

Applications are invited for recruitment to 327 Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) posts in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment and candidates can submit their applications at the online application portal of the Commission. "Candidates shall work in the dispensaries and hospitals of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and shall be primarily handling patients of various types in these Hospitals and dispensaries for medical care. However, they can, also be entrusted with other work including administrative and other related work as per exigencies of the Public Service," reads the official notification.

UPSC Releases CDS (I) 2019 Admit Card

The last date for submission of applications is January 31.

Other Vacancies

Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia): 4 posts
  • Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (CTVS): 2 posts
  • Assistant Professor (Gastro Medicine): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Gastro Surgery): 2 posts
  • Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Neurology): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Radiology): 1 post
  • Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post at Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping

Scientist 'B' (Junior Geophysicist): 3 posts at Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration

  • Senior Lecturer (Anaesthesiology): 2 posts
  • Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 2 posts
  • Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer (Paediatrics): 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer (Pathology): 2 posts
  • Senior Lecturer (Radio Diagnosis): 2 posts

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPSCrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Alok VermaLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Akhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizKailash VijayvargiyaVirat KohliKirti Nagar FireJeff BezosSabarimala TempleRahul DravidRedmi Note 7MG HectorFoldable Smartphone

................................ Advertisement ................................