UPSC Notifies Medical Officer Recruitment Under Department Of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi

Applications are invited for recruitment to 327 Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) posts in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment and candidates can submit their applications at the online application portal of the Commission. "Candidates shall work in the dispensaries and hospitals of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and shall be primarily handling patients of various types in these Hospitals and dispensaries for medical care. However, they can, also be entrusted with other work including administrative and other related work as per exigencies of the Public Service," reads the official notification.
UPSC Releases CDS (I) 2019 Admit Card
The last date for submission of applications is January 31.
Other Vacancies
Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
- Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia): 4 posts
- Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (CTVS): 2 posts
- Assistant Professor (Gastro Medicine): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Gastro Surgery): 2 posts
- Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Neurology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Radiology): 1 post
- Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 post
Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post at Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping
Scientist 'B' (Junior Geophysicist): 3 posts at Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation
Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration
- Senior Lecturer (Anaesthesiology): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 1 post
- Senior Lecturer (Paediatrics): 1 post
- Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 1 post
- Senior Lecturer (Pathology): 2 posts
- Senior Lecturer (Radio Diagnosis): 2 posts