UPSC Notifies Medical Officer Recruitment Under Department Of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Medical Officers, Other Posts

Applications are invited for recruitment to 327 Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) posts in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment and candidates can submit their applications at the online application portal of the Commission. "Candidates shall work in the dispensaries and hospitals of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and shall be primarily handling patients of various types in these Hospitals and dispensaries for medical care. However, they can, also be entrusted with other work including administrative and other related work as per exigencies of the Public Service," reads the official notification.

UPSC Releases CDS (I) 2019 Admit Card

The last date for submission of applications is January 31.

Other Vacancies

Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia): 4 posts

Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (CTVS): 2 posts

Assistant Professor (Gastro Medicine): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Gastro Surgery): 2 posts

Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Neurology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Radiology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post at Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping

Scientist 'B' (Junior Geophysicist): 3 posts at Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration