UPSC Releases CDS (I) 2019 Admit Card

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam. The CDS (I) exam will be held on February 3 under the supervision of the Commission. CDS is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Through CDS, this year, admission will be granted to 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

CDS (I) 2019 Admit Card

Candidates who do not receive their admit card on time should contact the Commission.

Admit card must be carried to the exam hall. "No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. On downloading of Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately," said the Commission.

