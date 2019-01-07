Applications Invited For 352 Clerk Posts In Subordinate Courts Of Haryana

Punjab And Haryana High Court Recruitment 2018 For 352 Clerk Posts

For filling up 352 clerk posts, in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana, online applications have been invited from graduates. The applicant should have cleared class 10 exam with Hindi as one of the subject and should also have proficiency in operating computers (word processing and spread sheets). The last date for part one registration is February 4. The last date for final registration is February 7. The permissible age limit for the job is 18-42 years. The upper age limit is 47 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST and BC categories of Haryana State.

Selection process for recruitment to the post will be conducted Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges of the State of Haryana. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, computer proficiency test and document verification. The final merit list will be decided on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam. "Name of candidate(s) higher in merit would be recommended for appointment as per the number of vacancies to be filled," reads the job notice.

The exam fee for male candidates belonging to general category is Rs 750.

The written exam will be held in April-May. The exam will consist of two sections-general knowledge and English composition-each carrying 50 marks. The qualifying mark for each section is 33%; candidate has to obtain 40% marks in the aggregate to qualify the written exam.

