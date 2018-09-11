RRB Group D Mock Test Link Expected Soon

RRB will begin the computer-based test for Group D posts this month. RRB has made exam city and date details available on the official website and not candidates are waiting for the mock test link. Mock test link was expected to be activated yesterday, however, there is no sign of the mock test on any of the Regional RRB websites yet.

It is expected that the mock test link will be activated shortly. Once the link is activated, candidates who are due to appear for the RRB Group D Computer-based test can access the link and practice for the exam.

Since the exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and many candidates, specially those from rural areas, may not have access to computer systems, the mock test link can help them understand the exam pattern. The mock test link will be available on all regional RRB websites.

The mock test will follow all the instructions as on exam day and a candidate will be able to get a hands-on feel of how the exam will be conducted on the assigned day. The candidate will be able to change the language of the question paper before they start the mock test. The mock test will follow the exact pattern as given by RRB for the Group D exam.

RRB Group D Mock Test: Important Guidelines To Use The Facility

Railway group D first stage CBT will be 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

