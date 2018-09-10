RRB Group D Mock Test: Important Guidelines To Use The Facility

RRB Group D mock testlink is expected to be released soon

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), the official agency responsible for recruitment process in the country's largest employer, Indian Railways, will activate the mock test link for practicing the RRB Group Exam soon on their official websites. Using the RRB mock test link, the candidates will be able to accustom themselves with the questions to be asked in the RRB Group D exam which is being held for the recruitment of level 1 posts in Indian Railways. The examination' details for candidates whose exams have been scheduled till October 16 were released yesterday.

The RRB Group D exam mock test link will be released on the official websites of these RRBs:

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

Access the links of these RRBs here.

RRB Group D Exam: Mock Test Guidelines

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Mock test link will be opened like this

Total duration of examination is 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions in the mock test as notified earlier in Group D recruitment. The questions will be of the nature of multiple choice questions.

Time

The clock will be set at the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of screen will display the remaining time available for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination.

Symbols

The Question Palette displayed on the right side of screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Follow these guidelines to use mock test

The Marked for Review status for a question simply indicates that you would like to look at that question again.

You can click on the ">" arrow which appears to the left of question palette to collapse the question palette thereby maximizing the question window. To view the question palette again, you can click on "< " which appears on the right side of question window.

Language

You can click on your "Profile" image on top right corner of your screen to change the language during the exam for entire question paper. On clicking of Profile image you will get a drop-down to change the question content to the desired language.

RRB Group D Mock Test: Navigating to a Question

RRB Group D Mock Test: You can click on Scroll Down to navigate to the bottom and Scroll Up to navigate to the top of the question area, without scrolling.

To answer a question, do the following:

Click on the question number in the Question Palette at the right of your screen to go to that numbered question directly. Note that using this option does NOT save your answer to the current question.

Click on Save & Next to save your answer for the current question and then go to the next question.

Click on Mark for Review & Next to save your answer for the current question, mark it for review, and then go to the next question.

Procedure for answering a multiple choice type question:

To select your answer, click on the button of one of the options

To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button

To change your chosen answer, click on the button of another option

To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button

To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button.

To change your answer to a question that has already been answered, first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering that type of question.

RRB Group D Mock Test: Navigating through sections

Sections in this question paper are displayed on the top bar of the screen. Questions in a section can be viewed by clicking on the section name. The section you are currently viewing is highlighted.

After clicking the Save & Next button on the last question for a section, you will automatically be taken to the first question of the next section.

You can shuffle between sections and questions anytime during the examination as per your convenience only during the time stipulated.

Candidate can view the corresponding section summary as part of the legend that appears in every section above the question palette.

Instruction for images:

To zoom the image provided in the question roll over it.

(The guidelines have been taken from the official mock test link of RRB ALP examination portal)

Read also:

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Centre, Date, Session Login Page Activated, Check Details Here

RRB Group D 2018: Exam Centre, Date, Shift Details Login Started, Know How To Download

RRB Group D Exam: RRB Website Crashes, Use These Links To Login To Know Your Exam City, Date, Shift

RRB Group D Exam 2018: 10 Important Points On Centre, Timing, Session And Admit Card

Click here for more Jobs News