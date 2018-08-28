RRB Group D Exam Tentatively In September: Check Exam Pattern

RRB recently released an update on Group D Level 1 recruitment exams. The tentative date for commencement of the CBT for Group D is September 17. The detailed information about the exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam. More than 60,000 vacancies will be filled through the RRB group D exam.

RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Pattern

The CBT will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes duration. There will be a total of 100 questions and four sections in the question paper. The questions will be objective in nature.

The four sections in the question paper will be Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Question in Mathematics and General Science will be of class 10 level.

Advertisement

After releasing the information on exam date and exam centre, RRB will also release a mock link for the candidates. The mock will help students understand the pattern for the exam and become acquainted with the mode of the examination.

Those who qualify the CBT will be called for PET. The minimum qualifying percentage in CBT for General category candidates is 40%, and for OBC, SC, and ST category is 30%.

Click here for more Jobs News