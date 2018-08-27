RRB Group D Exam Details Next Week; Admit Card Update Awaited

RRB Group D Exam Date, Admit Card 2018 Download

For RRB Group D exam, details will be released on September 7, if the exam begins on September 17. So far, the exam dates given by RRBs on Group D recruitment has not been confirmed. 'The Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 posts is likely to start from 17-09-2018,' reads the official statement from the railway recruitment boards (RRBs). Like the Group C exam procedure, RRBs will release the Group D exam city, date and shift details 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Considering the pattern of ALP, Technician exam Group D admit card will be released after the exam details are out.

RRBs have urged candidates not to 'fall prey to the false messages circulated on the internet and social media. Further beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruits candidates only on merit and shortlisted candidates for all stages till the recommendation for appointment shall be published on the official websites of RRBs only.'

RRB Group D Exam Pattern In Detail

More than 60,000 vacancies will be filled through the RRB group D exam, admit card searches for which have been trending high since last week.

Process Of Recruitment Is By Rule And Merit, Beware Of Cheating, Fraud: Indian Railways

Registration process for both group C and group D recruitment had begun in February.

