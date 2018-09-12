RRB Group D Exam: Two Important Updates On Admit Card, Exam Soon, Check Details Here

RRB Group D Exam: The Boards have released the Mock Test links today.

RRB Group D aspirants may expect two major announcements soon. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the official recruitment agency of Indian Railways will be releasing the RRB Group D admit card for the examinees who are allotted examination date on September 17 tomorrow. Along with this, the Board will also release the exam date, exam shift and exam centre of all those candidates whose details have not been released on September 9 or last Sunday. The Boards have released the Mock Test link today.

So far, RRBs have released exam details for candidates whose examinations have been fixed till October 16.

RRB Group D Admit Card

RRBs are expected to release a special link for downloading the Group D admit card as it had earlier did with the ALP examinations which were held in August and September this year.

The Boards will only release the admit card for September 17 exam tomorrow while the same for other exam days will be released 4 days prior to that.

The admit card link can be found from these RRB official links from September 13:

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Group D Exam Details

The RRBs will release the examination details of a group of candidates tomorrow on the official websites. For this, the candidates will need to login to the websites with their registration details.

If you have forgotten the registration details, you may retrieve them by using the steps mentioned in this story.

For all those candidates who are preparing for the examination, RRBs has activated a mock test link today. The mock test link can be used follow thing guidelines given here.

All the best for the exam from NDTV Education Team.