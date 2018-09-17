RRB Group D Exam Websites Not Opening For Admit Card Download. Candidates In A Fix

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: Candidates have complained that the website are not responding

RRB Group D exam candidates, whose examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, are in a fix as the official websites which host admit card, exam date and other details are not opening since morning today. Many candidates whose admit cards have been released could not download them as the link provided on the websites stopped responding. The RRB Group D exam has been scheduled to be held till December 14 in 49 days and also in various shifts. On each examination day, the candidates have been provided three shifts, 9 am, 12.30 pm and 16 pm.

RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards have started the Group D examination process today for more than 1.9 crore candidates to fill more than 60,000 vacancies.

However, some candidates have came out in social media and claimed the admit cards are being sent to the registered email ids of candidates (NDTV has been able to confirm this information).

plss viral this news sir due to busy of rrb site rrb send everyone admitt card on gmail plss check nd print nd dont be panic ....so no one become panic ... @ndtv@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc@narendramodi@ZeeNewsHindi@sudhirchaudhary#RRBGroupDAdmitCardpic.twitter.com/rakP5TrQry shubham Singh rajput (@shubhamsinraj) September 17, 2018



A candidate said:"My dear P goyal ji RRB group D ka admit card Online download karne ko bola hai lekin website open nahi ho raha hai 18.09. 2018 ko exam hai kaise hoga? Plz arrange soon? (My dear P Goyal, RRB website is not opening to download the Group D admit card online. Exam is on 19.09.2018. How will it happen?)."

Another candidate complained about the website and the location he has been allotted:

"Kal 18-09-2018 ko #RRBGroupDAdmitCard ka mera exam he kiyu 2 din se e call letter download nahi ho raha he so please solve all problem @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal . And how can a Odisha boy go to Vishakhapatnam for exam... (I have RRB Group D exam on tomorrow. I cannot download my call letter though I trying for last two days...)"

Kal 18-09-2018 ko #RRBGroupDAdmitCard ka mera exam he kiyu 2 din se e call letter download nahi ho raha he so please solve all problem @RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyal . And how can a Odisha boy go to Vishakhapatnam for exam... - Tathagata Rana (@RanaTathagata) September 17, 2018

Here is what a candidate from Guwahati region said:

"RRB Guahati website is not working. We are continuously trying to download our call letter. Sir we have exam tomorrow morning and that to in Meghalaya (sic). What should we do. How can we give exam without callletter".

#RRBGroupDAdmitCard@RailMinIndia@gm_nfr@PiyushGoyal@narendramodi

RRB Guahati website is not working. We are continuously trying to download our call letter. Sir we have exam tomorrow morning and that to in Meghalaya. What should we do. How can we give exam without callletter. pic.twitter.com/nwNhajUSWc - Bhargav_nath_97 (@97Bhargav) September 17, 2018

A RRB Group D exam notification has said earlier that the candidates must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the e- Call letter.

"Candidates coming with PHOTOCOPY/XEROX OF PHOTO ID WILL NOT BE ALLOWED for the exam," it said then.

