RRB Group D Exam Begins Tomorrow; Official Websites, Admit Card Links Down

RRB Group D Exam Begins Tomorrow; First Exam Session At 9.00 am

Railway group D exam will begin tomorrow. The first session of the exam for the computer based test (CBT) will begin at 9.00 am. Candidates who have their exams in the first shift shall have to be present at the exam before 7.15 am. The second and third shift will begin at 12.30 pm and 4.00 pm, respectively. The railway group D CBT will be held under the supervision of railway recruitment boards (RRBs). Admit cards for the exam were released on September 13. For exams scheduled to be held on subsequent days, the admit cards will be released 4 days in advance. Candidates are suggested to download the admit card in advance in order to avoid the hassles of server issues.

Official websites of many RRBs and the group D admit card links are not responding.

Candidates should carry the printout of the call letter/ admit card to the exam hall along with original photo ID proof. Photocopies of the photo ID proof will not be allowed.

Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not to be taken inside the Test Centre.

'The e-call letter is not having Self Declaration paragraph. The paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam and candidate should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only,' clarifies the exam conducting body about the self declaration.

While attempting the CBT, candidates must save their answer before moving to the next question. Unsaved answers will not be evaluated.

Candidates who have their centres/ who reside in urban areas (metro cities, specifically) may face traffic issue. In such cases, candidates are suggested to leave for the exam centre much ahead of time. The gates will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

Candidates who have opted to scribe facility, should note that separate admit cards have been released for scribes as well. The admit card of the scribe should be signed by both the candidate and the scribe.

